Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARHS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Arhaus Stock Down 2.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 89.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

