Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $365.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price target on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.68.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $229.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average of $292.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $216.01 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $715,119,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,882,000 after acquiring an additional 176,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Street commentary says Autodesk is gaining enterprise traction, which supports revenue durability and could justify re-rating over time.

Report that Autodesk has invested ~$200M in World Labs, a spatial AI model creator — a strategic AI bet that could expand product capabilities and long-term TAM.

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $380 to $365 but kept an Overweight rating — the PT still implies sizeable upside from current levels, signaling continued analyst support.

Autodesk is scheduled to report earnings this week — an event that increases short-term volatility as investors reassess growth, margin cadence, and guidance.

Company reportedly sued Google and announced job cuts; these moves are mixed — potential IP/legal defense and cost savings vs. execution/PR risks. Market reaction depends on perceived impact to margins and product roadmap.

Several analyst write-ups compiled (13 analysts), providing mixed views — useful context but no immediate consensus shift.

Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (shows 0 shares and NaN change); unreliable short-interest prints reduce confidence that short-covering is driving moves.

A pre-earnings piece raises the risk of a 'SaaSpocalypse' narrative—heightened investor concern about slowing demand or tougher comps could pressure the stock into the report.

Coverage noting the stock has recently "sunk" frames short-term weakness and may amplify selling pressure ahead of earnings.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

