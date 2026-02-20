JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 398.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alkami Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkami Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alkami announced State Bank of Texas went live on its Digital Banking Platform, a client win that supports recurring revenue and product adoption. State Bank of Texas Launch

Alkami announced State Bank of Texas went live on its Digital Banking Platform, a client win that supports recurring revenue and product adoption. Positive Sentiment: BankCherokee (a longstanding community bank) also launched Alkami’s platform, another tangible deployment that validates Alkami’s SMB and regional bank traction. BankCherokee Launch

BankCherokee (a longstanding community bank) also launched Alkami’s platform, another tangible deployment that validates Alkami’s SMB and regional bank traction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary (Seeking Alpha) argues Alkami has been unfairly punished and could be an acquisition target, a thesis that can attract speculative buying or takeover premium interest. Seeking Alpha Take

Analyst/market commentary (Seeking Alpha) argues Alkami has been unfairly punished and could be an acquisition target, a thesis that can attract speculative buying or takeover premium interest. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices for Feb 18–19 show reported “0 shares” and NaN changes — the data appears flawed or not meaningful. Investors should treat those filings cautiously until corrected. (two related entries)

Short-interest notices for Feb 18–19 show reported “0 shares” and NaN changes — the data appears flawed or not meaningful. Investors should treat those filings cautiously until corrected. (two related entries) Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target sharply from $38 to $22 while keeping an “overweight” rating. The large downward revision reduces upside expectations and likely contributed to near‑term selling pressure. Benzinga JPMorgan Note

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.