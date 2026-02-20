Evercore Begins Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Analysts at Evercore assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCRX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.60 and a beta of 0.83. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

In other news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 21,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $166,563.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 398,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,445.15. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 183,453 shares of company stock worth $1,330,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 640,704 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company’s first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

