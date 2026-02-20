Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

CAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caris Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caris Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

CAI opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -45.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Caris Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44.

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,654,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,597.18. The trade was a 38.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,377,000 after buying an additional 1,180,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 229,313 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Caris Life Sciences by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,718,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,271,000 after buying an additional 2,834,986 shares in the last quarter.

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

