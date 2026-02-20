Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 148,898 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 204% compared to the average daily volume of 48,910 put options.

Shares of XBI opened at $126.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

