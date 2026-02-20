Robert W. Baird Lowers Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Price Target to $14.00

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

BBNX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Beta Bionics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BBNX opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Beta Bionics news, insider Mike Mensinger sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $66,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,635.20. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,391.42. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $960,835 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Beta Bionics by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68,640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 128,301 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 572.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 259,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 221,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

