SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 11,567 call options.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Key Headlines Impacting SolarEdge Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid Q4 results — SolarEdge reported Q4 revenue up ~70.9% YoY and narrowed its loss (EPS -$0.14 vs. -$0.19 estimate), with management pointing to improving shipments and cash flow. This is the core catalyst that initially lifted the stock after the print. Earnings Press Release

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Featured Stories

