Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $610,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,996.83. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,694.07. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

