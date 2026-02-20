Delaney Dennis R Sells 10,335 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Delaney Dennis R lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Ball were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,465.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,746,000 after buying an additional 1,230,791 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,732,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ball by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 730,462 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ball by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several mid‑/long‑term forecasts — including FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates (to $4.51 and $4.96, respectively) and quarterly raises for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 — which suggests analysts expect improving profit momentum beyond FY2026. Zacks revisions

Zacks raised several mid‑/long‑term forecasts — including FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates (to $4.51 and $4.96, respectively) and quarterly raises for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 — which suggests analysts expect improving profit momentum beyond FY2026. Neutral Sentiment: Ball’s latest reported quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates and management provided FY guidance (recently cited at roughly $3.93 for FY2026), giving a baseline for the analyst updates — positive context, but not new company news. Earnings & guidance

Ball’s latest reported quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates and management provided FY guidance (recently cited at roughly $3.93 for FY2026), giving a baseline for the analyst updates — positive context, but not new company news. Neutral Sentiment: There are unrelated media items referencing the athlete LaMelo Ball (same surname) in a car crash — not connected to Ball Corporation but could create headline noise for some scanners. LaMelo crash video LaMelo article

There are unrelated media items referencing the athlete LaMelo Ball (same surname) in a car crash — not connected to Ball Corporation but could create headline noise for some scanners. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term estimates — cutting FY2026 EPS (from $4.02 to $3.96) and lowering its Q1 2026 forecast — which can pressure the stock as investors focus on the upcoming year and near‑term cash flow. Zacks revisions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Ball Trading Down 0.5%

BALL stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

