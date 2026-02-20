CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

Get Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.29. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 938,035 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 100.7% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.