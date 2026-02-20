D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 7,789 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $132,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $338.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.