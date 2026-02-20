Elefante Mark B Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $244,687,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,952,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $735,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

