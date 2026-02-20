Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Holdings Reduced by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 153.6% in the third quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $519.80 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $552.01 and its 200 day moving average is $562.03. The stock has a market cap of $466.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard
Mastercard News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Cloudflare are launching a cybersecurity platform and tools aimed at small businesses, expanding Mastercard’s value‑added services and recurring revenue opportunities. How are Mastercard and Cloudfare Fighting Cyber Threats?
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard enabled Google Pay for cardholders in Saudi Arabia, supporting digital payments adoption and regional growth. Mastercard enables Google Pay for cardholders in Saudi Arabia
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with Ericsson aim to improve cross‑border money movement and mobile-based payment rails, supporting international volume growth. Ericsson and Mastercard link platforms for cross-border digital payments
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched a fleet solutions portfolio in Asia Pacific and is pushing “agentic commerce” initiatives in India — moves that diversify revenue streams into B2B and mobility sectors. Mastercard launches portfolio of fleet solutions in Asia Pacific
- Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard and regional telco Grameenphone are partnering on digital lifestyle services, supporting user engagement but with typical long lead times to monetize. Grameenphone and Mastercard partner to unlock new possibilities in digital lifestyle
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social and inclusion initiatives (Inclusion Hub, music program, accessibility work with autistic Australians) support ESG positioning but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings. Mastercard unveils Inclusion Hub
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces (Zacks) highlight Mastercard as a momentum/growth stock with a wide moat versus peers, which supports the long‑term investment case. Why MasterCard (MA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Industry commentary flags rising technology and expense pressures across payment networks; higher operating costs could compress margins and are cited as a sector risk. 5 Financial Transaction Stocks to Watch Despite Elevated Expense Level
- Negative Sentiment: Technical factors: shares are trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages with volume below average, which can amplify short‑term selling even when fundamentals remain solid. Payments Power Play: MA or AXP?
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.