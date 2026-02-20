Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.8% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $355.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance materially above Street expectations — ADI reported $2.46 adj. EPS vs. $2.31 expected and $3.16B revenue (up ~30% YoY); management issued Q2 EPS guidance well above consensus and cited record data-center orders and broad industrial strength. This is the primary bullish driver behind recent analyst upgrades. PR Newswire: ADI Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and guidance materially above Street expectations — ADI reported $2.46 adj. EPS vs. $2.31 expected and $3.16B revenue (up ~30% YoY); management issued Q2 EPS guidance well above consensus and cited record data-center orders and broad industrial strength. This is the primary bullish driver behind recent analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center momentum underpin the outlook — multiple write-ups highlight AI infrastructure and data-center demand as key drivers for accelerating revenue and margins into Q2 and beyond. Investors are treating ADI as an AI-infrastructure beneficiary, not just a legacy analog supplier. Yahoo Finance: ADI Q4 Deep Dive

AI and data-center momentum underpin the outlook — multiple write-ups highlight AI infrastructure and data-center demand as key drivers for accelerating revenue and margins into Q2 and beyond. Investors are treating ADI as an AI-infrastructure beneficiary, not just a legacy analog supplier. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and cash flow are strong — ADI raised its quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10, reported robust operating/free cash flow and resumed meaningful buybacks, supporting shareholder-return narratives. That reinforces buy-side conviction. PR Newswire: Dividend & Cash Flow

Capital returns and cash flow are strong — ADI raised its quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10, reported robust operating/free cash flow and resumed meaningful buybacks, supporting shareholder-return narratives. That reinforces buy-side conviction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with a flurry of upgrades and price-target raises — firms including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham, Benchmark and Cantor (many to ~$400) raised ratings/targets after the print, creating a tailwind for sentiment and potential inflows. Investor’s Business Daily: Price-Target Hikes

Analysts responded with a flurry of upgrades and price-target raises — firms including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham, Benchmark and Cantor (many to ~$400) raised ratings/targets after the print, creating a tailwind for sentiment and potential inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in public feeds shows anomalies (zeros / NaN) and is not signaling material bearish pressure; short interest appears negligible. No clear short-squeeze risk or headwind from shorts based on available data.

Short-interest data in public feeds shows anomalies (zeros / NaN) and is not signaling material bearish pressure; short interest appears negligible. No clear short-squeeze risk or headwind from shorts based on available data. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance debate noted — a special-meeting/rights discussion is in the background; worth monitoring but not an immediate earnings-related threat. Yahoo Finance: Governance Debate

Corporate governance debate noted — a special-meeting/rights discussion is in the background; worth monitoring but not an immediate earnings-related threat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risk — ADI now trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) after the rally; some intraday weakness likely reflects investors locking gains and digesting lofty expectations, which can cap near-term upside.

Valuation and profit-taking risk — ADI now trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) after the rally; some intraday weakness likely reflects investors locking gains and digesting lofty expectations, which can cap near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Muted or mixed price reaction in some channels — a few commentators noted the stock’s response was “muted” despite strong results, suggesting some investors are skeptical about sustainability or are awaiting more confirmation from subsequent quarters. Seeking Alpha: Muted Market Reaction

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

