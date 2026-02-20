Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.7% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

