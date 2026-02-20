Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.5% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% during the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $519.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

