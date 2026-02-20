Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $347,678.66 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 5,531 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $347,678.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,534.28. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
NASDAQ IRON opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $99.50.
Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 213.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 54.0% in the third quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Key Headlines Impacting Disc Medicine
Here are the key news stories impacting Disc Medicine this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management said it will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for lead drug bitopertin after the FDA declined a fast‑track route, giving investors a clearer regulatory path rather than abandoning the program. Disc Medicine eyes standard US approval for drug after FDA denies fast-track nod
- Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms (Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel) have maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight) even as some trimmed targets, which can support institutional interest and limit downside. Disc Medicine (IRON) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Disc Medicine (IRON)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and valuation checks are active as investors parse the FDA Complete Response Letter and implications for timing — some outlets ran valuation pieces and transcripts of the company investor call. Disc Medicine (IRON) Valuation Check After FDA Complete Response Letter On Lead Bitopertin Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest prints are noisy/insignificant in the latest data, so today’s move looks driven largely by event‑driven trading and position rebalancing rather than a classic short‑squeeze dynamic.
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Disc Medicine, introducing potential litigation risk and adding headline pressure that can deter buyers. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Disc Medicine, Inc.- IRON
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold sizable blocks this week (CEO, CFO, COO and others), which investors often interpret as negative signal about near‑term outlook even though insiders still hold meaningful equity. John Quisel Sells 13,264 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright and other firms cut near‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts and several shops trimmed price targets, lowering the near‑term valuation baseline until regulatory clarity and data timelines are resolved.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.
The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.
