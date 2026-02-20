Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $347,678.66 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 5,531 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $347,678.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,534.28. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 213.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 54.0% in the third quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRON shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

