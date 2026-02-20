Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $537,680.88 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Lauri Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.7%

DECK stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $151.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,531,000 after buying an additional 2,485,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000,000 after buying an additional 2,035,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

