Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Q2 by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Q2 by 17.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In other news, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $222,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $386,581.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 166,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,995.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,883 shares of company stock worth $1,547,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $51.71 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

