Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP opened at $128.10 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index. The Index includes approximately 100 the United States-listed companies. Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC acts as the Fund’s investment adviser.

