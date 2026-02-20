Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,277 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ralliant were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $185,980.41. This represents a 36.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amir A. Kazmi purchased 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $99,942.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,979.73. The trade was a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

