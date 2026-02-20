Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,702 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 812.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $484,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 274,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,637,603.21. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total transaction of $590,915.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,375.75. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922,407 shares of company stock worth $75,653,893. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

