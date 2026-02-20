Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.4740. 2,311,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,975,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,662.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,592. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

