Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Trading 9.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.5050. Approximately 3,852,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,874,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Huntsman from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Huntsman Stock Down 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Huntsman

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a targeted $100M of cost savings for 2026 and highlighted industry consolidation opportunities—this supports near‑term margin recovery expectations. Article Title

Company announced a targeted $100M of cost savings for 2026 and highlighted industry consolidation opportunities—this supports near‑term margin recovery expectations. Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors upgraded HUN from Hold to Strong‑Buy, a vote of confidence from one manager that could support buying interest. Article Title

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded HUN from Hold to Strong‑Buy, a vote of confidence from one manager that could support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Huntsman declared a quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.7%), which can make the shares more attractive to income‑oriented investors. (Ex‑dividend date March 13.)

Huntsman declared a quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.7%), which can make the shares more attractive to income‑oriented investors. (Ex‑dividend date March 13.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus and coverage are mixed — a Benzinga roundup lists commentary from seven analysts, indicating no clear sell/buy consensus that would decisively move sentiment. Article Title

Analyst consensus and coverage are mixed — a Benzinga roundup lists commentary from seven analysts, indicating no clear sell/buy consensus that would decisively move sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for detail on guidance, demand trends and margin actions—useful for investors assessing forward outlook. Article Title Presentation

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for detail on guidance, demand trends and margin actions—useful for investors assessing forward outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported loss larger than expected) and management cited pricing pressure, weak volumes and softer demand — the operational misses are the primary reason shares fell. Article Title

Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported loss larger than expected) and management cited pricing pressure, weak volumes and softer demand — the operational misses are the primary reason shares fell. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $12 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the new PT sits roughly below recent levels, signaling limited upside from that shop. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $12 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the new PT sits roughly below recent levels, signaling limited upside from that shop. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its target to $9 but retained an “underperform” stance, emphasizing downside risk from some analysts. Article Title

Mizuho raised its target to $9 but retained an “underperform” stance, emphasizing downside risk from some analysts. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its rating from Overweight to Neutral (even while lifting its target to $14), a downgrade that reduces buy-side conviction despite a higher target. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,127 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

See Also

