Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $607,446.72 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,931.52. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tolga Tanguler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $339.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.11 and its 200-day moving average is $423.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 198.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $429 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the current quote. Canaccord price-target raise

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $429 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the current quote. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $510 price target (~50% above the current level), providing a bullish benchmark for upside expectations. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $510 price target (~50% above the current level), providing a bullish benchmark for upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded ALNY from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding to positive analyst momentum. Freedom Capital upgrade

Freedom Capital upgraded ALNY from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding to positive analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable stake increases by Guggenheim, Caisse, Schonfeld and AQR) suggests strong institutional conviction and supports liquidity/demand for the shares. Institutional holdings

Large institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable stake increases by Guggenheim, Caisse, Schonfeld and AQR) suggests strong institutional conviction and supports liquidity/demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries in the feed show zero/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like a data/reporting artifact rather than new shorting pressure; treat as non-actionable until exchange-confirmed data appears.

Short-interest entries in the feed show zero/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like a data/reporting artifact rather than new shorting pressure; treat as non-actionable until exchange-confirmed data appears. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively trimmed some near-term targets but still express confidence in 2026 growth — mixed model adjustments rather than a broad sell-off. Analysts trim targets

Analysts collectively trimmed some near-term targets but still express confidence in 2026 growth — mixed model adjustments rather than a broad sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares this week, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet (~6,958 shares) and multiple senior executives (Kevin Fitzgerald, Pushkal Garg, others). Large, clustered insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they are routine or pre-planned. CEO sale SEC filing

Several insiders sold shares this week, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet (~6,958 shares) and multiple senior executives (Kevin Fitzgerald, Pushkal Garg, others). Large, clustered insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they are routine or pre-planned. Negative Sentiment: Chardan trimmed its price target to $425 (a modest downgrade relative to some peers), and ALNY’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS miss (Feb. 12) despite strong revenue growth — reminders of execution/near-term margin risk. Chardan target cut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

