Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,689 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $308.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $831.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.