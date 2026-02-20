LSV Asset Management Has $200.90 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $200,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $308.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.