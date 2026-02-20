JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $308.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.87. The stock has a market cap of $831.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

