American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCH opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

