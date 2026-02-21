Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 20,036 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 957,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 13.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

