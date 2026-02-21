120,080 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 115,285 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd now owns 113,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 573,486 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,937 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Positive Sentiment: Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long‑term copper production and cash‑flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. FCX Announces Agreement for Life of Resource Extension

Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long‑term copper production and cash‑flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Scotiabank PT raise

Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Neutral Sentiment: Market and industry write‑ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Copper demand/sector rotation

Market and industry write‑ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re‑pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Narrative shift article

Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re‑pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. CFO SEC filing CAO SEC filing

Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk remains: analysts and sector commentary note the 2025 Grasberg mudflow’s lingering impact on near‑term production — delays to recovery would limit Freeport’s ability to immediately monetize stronger copper prices. Grasberg MOU and operational context

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

