Barings LLC Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $183.69 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total value of $268,943.29. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

