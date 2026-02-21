Barings LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Barings LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 10.2% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco QQQ worth $535,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supreme Court rulings against the administration's tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ.

The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ.

High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment.

Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders.

Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn't change near-term risk/return.

Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples.

Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names.

Although the Supreme Court struck down the tariff plan, several pieces note lingering policy maneuvers and legal/administrative follow-ups—meaning political risk hasn't fully disappeared. That uncertainty can keep a lid on valuations for now.

Shares of QQQ opened at $608.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

