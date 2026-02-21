Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.66.

NYSE NEM opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind.

"Sell‑the‑news" reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure.

Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

