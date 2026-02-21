Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Capital Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More.

Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More.

JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More.

JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More.

Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More.

Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares (~$15.4M) and reports show Jamie Dimon sold stock (reported ~$21M); several other insiders also trimmed positions. Large, high‑profile sales are weighing on near‑term sentiment even if they could reflect diversification or tax planning. Read More. and Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $310.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $838.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.