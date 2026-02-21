T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $2,260,992.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Mark Wolfe Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total transaction of $1,378,335.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US News Summary

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.