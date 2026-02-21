Barings LLC Purchases 17,995 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,068,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $692.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $690.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

