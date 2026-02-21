Citigroup Inc. Buys 59,670 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Citigroup Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,979,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VOO stock opened at $634.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

