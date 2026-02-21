Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $7.40 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,971 shares of company stock valued at $129,410,483. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

Shares of TMUS opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

