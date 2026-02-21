Dempze Nancy E Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after buying an additional 551,659 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,054.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $915.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,228.54.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

