Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after buying an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after buying an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after buying an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $613.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.