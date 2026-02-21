Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT is Barings LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $111,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $148.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

