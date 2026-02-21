Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Gibbs Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $264.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

