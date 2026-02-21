Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,458,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045,979 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Apple worth $9,538,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AAPL opened at $264.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.42. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.