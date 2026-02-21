Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Shares of QCOM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

