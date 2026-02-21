Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish take: The Motley Fool frames Qualcomm as a buy-the-dip AI technology opportunity, arguing recent short-term weakness creates a longer-term entry point for investors focused on AI exposure. The Ultimate AI Technology Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: India manufacturing push: Qualcomm selected Tata Electronics to produce automotive modules in India, strengthening its position in connected/automotive components and supporting local supply-chain expansion — a strategic win for automotive revenue exposure. Qualcomm selects Tata Electronics for automotive module production in India
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry/India strategy commentary: Qualcomm’s CEO has publicly pushed for India as a foundry destination and a diversified semiconductor supply chain, signaling management focus on long-term manufacturing footprints that can support automotive and AI chip demand. Qualcomm CEO thinks India could be a foundry destination, calls for diversified semiconductor supply chain: report
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case commentary: Forbes lays out a constructive path for QCOM to reach higher levels based on multi-year AI adoption and licensing/SoC strengths — supportive narrative for momentum and investor confidence. How Qualcomm Stock Rises To $184
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Qualcomm recently beat EPS and revenue estimates and set Q2 guidance (EPS range provided), which underpins the stock’s resilience amid the sector rotation. (Earnings release and guidance cited by market reports.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending/attention: Zacks and MarketBeat note QCOM is a trending stock and highlight contrarian signals after a multiyear pullback — increased attention can raise volume and volatility but is not a direct catalyst. Here is What to Know Beyond Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral hire noted: GoPro’s CFO change mentions a former Qualcomm executive in GoPro’s leadership history—interesting context but not material to QCOM’s near-term operating outlook. GoPro names insider Brian Tratt as CFO
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and revenue pressure: A Yahoo comparison with Sanmina highlights that Sanmina’s 2026 outlook and earnings momentum look stronger and flags revenue pressure for Qualcomm — a reminder of near-term top-line risks. Qualcomm vs. Sanmina: Which Tech Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Underweight and a $132 price target, saying much of the upside is already priced in — this analyst view can weigh on sentiment and cap near-term upside. Morgan Stanley Warns QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Upside Largely Priced In at Current Levels
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of QCOM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
