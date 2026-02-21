Disciplina Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Disciplina Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.70. The firm has a market cap of $848.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

