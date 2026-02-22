JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $153,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,116,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 295,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,049,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $174.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

