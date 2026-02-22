JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $157.14 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.61% of Casella Waste Systems worth $157,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $95.46 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 795.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

