JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 421,117 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of Saia worth $144,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 52.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Saia by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Saia by 46.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,073. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total value of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,455.54. The trade was a 22.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $411.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.52 and a 200-day moving average of $319.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $450.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $343.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.63.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

